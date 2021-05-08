TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) released its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 15.79%.

Shares of NYSE TMST traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,068,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,129. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.17. TimkenSteel has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $13.59. The firm has a market cap of $594.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.91.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on TimkenSteel from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

