Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock to C$9.50. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Timbercreek Financial traded as high as C$9.35 and last traded at C$9.35, with a volume of 36188 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.20.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$10.07 to C$10.08 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$9.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.47, a current ratio of 84.00 and a quick ratio of 84.00. The firm has a market cap of C$757.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.68.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$23.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Timbercreek Financial Corp. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Timbercreek Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. Timbercreek Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 143.45%.

Timbercreek Financial

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

