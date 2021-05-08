thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.79

thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €8.79 ($10.34) and traded as high as €11.02 ($12.96). thyssenkrupp shares last traded at €11.01 ($12.95), with a volume of 2,080,690 shares.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TKA. Morgan Stanley set a €8.10 ($9.53) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Independent Research set a €11.20 ($13.18) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €12.51 ($14.72).

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is €11.08 and its 200-day moving average is €8.83.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.