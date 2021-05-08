Thomas Story & Son LLC Sells 426 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Thomas Story & Son LLC reduced its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Tractor Supply comprises about 6.0% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Thomas Story & Son LLC owned 0.08% of Tractor Supply worth $15,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 212.3% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSCO. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.40.

TSCO stock opened at $195.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.77. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $104.90 and a 52 week high of $196.12. The company has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $681,124.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,063 shares of company stock worth $2,362,670 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

