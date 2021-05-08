Thomas Story & Son LLC Sells 25 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Thomas Story & Son LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $504.81 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $271.91 and a 52-week high of $507.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $487.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $438.83.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

