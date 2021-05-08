Thomas Story & Son LLC Buys 75 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Thomas Story & Son LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics comprises approximately 2.9% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $7,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,685,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,899 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,275,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,581 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,616 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GD opened at $194.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.90 and its 200 day moving average is $161.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $128.80 and a 12 month high of $195.34. The stock has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 39.73%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GD. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen raised their target price on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.19.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

