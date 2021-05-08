Thomas Dean Fountain Sells 2,765 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total transaction of $500,990.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,572,354.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas Dean Fountain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,978 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.03, for a total transaction of $385,769.34.

Shares of FFIV opened at $184.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $203.91 and its 200-day moving average is $183.76. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.79 and a fifty-two week high of $216.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,091,036 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,091,000 after purchasing an additional 357,791 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in F5 Networks by 8.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 408,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $85,124,000 after acquiring an additional 31,446 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in F5 Networks by 3.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,890 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in F5 Networks by 2.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 373,907 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $78,004,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in F5 Networks by 12.3% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FFIV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.00.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

