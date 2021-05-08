THETA (THETA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $788.92 Million

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 8th. THETA has a total market cap of $12.61 billion and $788.92 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THETA coin can now be purchased for approximately $12.61 or 0.00021576 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, THETA has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.75 or 0.00081680 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00064866 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.26 or 0.00103078 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $452.06 or 0.00773314 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,295.43 or 0.09058595 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00045054 BTC.

About THETA

THETA (CRYPTO:THETA) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

THETA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

