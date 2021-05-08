TheStreet Upgrades ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CNOB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.50.

CNOB stock opened at $28.09 on Wednesday. ConnectOne Bancorp has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $28.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.41.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 9.63%. On average, research analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Michael W. Kempner sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,998,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNOB. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 11,892 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 57,278 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,733,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,101,000 after acquiring an additional 159,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a chartered commercial bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

