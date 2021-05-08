TheStreet Upgrades CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) to B

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Evercore ISI cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Shares of CNP opened at $24.49 on Thursday. CenterPoint Energy has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $697,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,096 shares in the company, valued at $679,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,652,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,011,374,000 after buying an additional 1,339,659 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,698,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,917,000 after buying an additional 3,058,530 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,591,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,197,000 after buying an additional 1,328,466 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,130,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,589,000 after buying an additional 328,382 shares during the period. Finally, Bluescape Energy Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $141,345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

