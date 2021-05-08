TheStreet Upgrades Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) to “C”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

ARLP stock opened at $5.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.16. Alliance Resource Partners has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $6.68. The company has a market capitalization of $742.82 million, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.78.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $318.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.50 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $24,581,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 156.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,648,367 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833,718 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 15.2% in the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,776,404 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,303,000 after acquiring an additional 234,661 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $897,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the first quarter worth about $276,000. 12.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.

