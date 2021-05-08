TheStreet Lowers Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) to D+

TheStreet lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PACB has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $24.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.89 and a beta of 1.32. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $53.69.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.66 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 57.25% and a negative return on equity of 101.30%.

In other news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 339,377 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $10,972,058.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 884,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,583,987.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 220,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $10,594,800.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,403,898.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 894,783 shares of company stock worth $35,809,462. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,493,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $549,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,625 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,526,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.5% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,247,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $174,785,000 after purchasing an additional 228,099 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 16.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,203,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $173,322,000 after purchasing an additional 725,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,318,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,088,000 after acquiring an additional 942,147 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

