TheStreet Downgrades Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) to D+

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ENDP. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Endo International in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Endo International from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Endo International in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.64.

NASDAQ:ENDP traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,918,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,843,870. Endo International has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average of $6.74.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.90 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 85.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Endo International will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Shane Cooke sold 17,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $149,558.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENDP. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Endo International by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Endo International during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Endo International during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Endo International by 131.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,050 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Endo International during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

