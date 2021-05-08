The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) will announce earnings of $1.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Timken’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.48. The Timken posted earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Timken will report full year earnings of $5.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.24 to $5.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Timken.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.18. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The Timken’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of The Timken in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

NYSE:TKR traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.33. 414,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,217. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The Timken has a 12-month low of $34.46 and a 12-month high of $91.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 25.22%.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $272,769.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,937,813.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total transaction of $4,225,198.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,022,867.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,234 shares of company stock valued at $14,331,753 over the last 90 days. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in The Timken by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Timken by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in The Timken by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Timken by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Timken by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

