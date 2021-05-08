The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.80

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.80 and last traded at $15.80, with a volume of 10535 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.52.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SWGAY shares. AlphaValue upgraded The Swatch Group to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Swatch Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised The Swatch Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average of $13.89.

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

