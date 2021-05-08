The Supreme Cannabis (OTCMKTS:SPRWF) Trading Down 6.7%

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPRWF) fell 6.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. 708,850 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 4,705,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPRWF. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $0.40 price objective (down previously from $0.55) on shares of The Supreme Cannabis in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Supreme Cannabis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get The Supreme Cannabis alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.19.

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc engages in the production of medical cannabis products in Canada. The company was formerly known as Supreme Pharmaceuticals Inc and changed its name to The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc in December 2017. The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for The Supreme Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Supreme Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.