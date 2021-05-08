The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG) Announces GBX 1.69 Dividend

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group stock opened at GBX 127.40 ($1.66) on Friday. The Renewables Infrastructure Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 118.80 ($1.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 140.60 ($1.84). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 123.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 127.26. The company has a market capitalization of £2.68 billion and a PE ratio of 36.40.

In other The Renewables Infrastructure Group news, insider Helen M. Mahy purchased 8,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 122 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of £9,984.48 ($13,044.79).

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited is a closed-ended investment company, investing in and managing a portfolio of investments in renewable energy infrastructure project companies. Its objectives are to provide shareholders with an attractive long-term income-based return with a positive correlation to inflation by focusing on strong cash generation across a diversified portfolio of predominantly operating projects; to maintain prudent financial management in terms of the approach to cost control, cash management, dividend cover, financing arrangements and foreign exchange and interest rate hedging, and to diversify its investment portfolio to enhance spreading of risk, increase share liquidity and obtain further scale efficiencies, while seeking to enhance Net Asset Value (NAV) per share for investors.

