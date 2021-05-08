The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Trading Down 7.6% After Earnings Miss

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)’s stock price fell 7.6% during trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $34.90 and last traded at $36.29. 788 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 116,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.29.

The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 2.13%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PNTG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of The Pennant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The Pennant Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in The Pennant Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in The Pennant Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in The Pennant Group by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in The Pennant Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 56,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in The Pennant Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 147.62 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.42.

About The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

