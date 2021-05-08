The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The New York Times had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NYT traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,662,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,191. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 47.49 and a beta of 0.82. The New York Times has a twelve month low of $34.99 and a twelve month high of $58.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.62.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NYT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The New York Times from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The New York Times has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

In other The New York Times news, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $104,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 62,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,273,616.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,332 shares of The New York Times stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $65,174.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,214.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

