The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,498,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313,877 shares during the quarter. The J. M. Smucker makes up about 0.8% of LSV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $442,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SJM. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth approximately $561,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 14.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 193,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,346,000 after acquiring an additional 24,844 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 240,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,841,000 after acquiring an additional 10,005 shares in the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $201,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,530.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $29,508.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,951.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,975 shares of company stock valued at $377,843 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.67.

NYSE SJM opened at $136.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.31. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $101.89 and a 12-month high of $138.87.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

