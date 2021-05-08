The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) SVP Sells $286,919.10 in Stock

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 2,055 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $286,919.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,546.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of THG opened at $141.58 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.79 and a 1-year high of $142.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.44.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.91. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 10.90%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.31%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 43.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 108.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

