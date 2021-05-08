The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€11.70” Price Target for (INGA) (AMS:INGA)

(INGA) (AMS:INGA) has been assigned a €11.70 ($13.76) price target by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on INGA. UBS Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €8.80 ($10.35) target price on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.30 ($14.47) price target on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €10.70 ($12.59) price objective on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €11.18 ($13.16).

(INGA) has a 1-year low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 1-year high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

