The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Price Target to $16.90

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.30 to $16.90 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Funko from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Funko from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Funko from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Funko presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.77.
FNKO stock traded up $4.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,019,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,170. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.35. Funko has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $25.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.66.
In other news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 4,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $89,423.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 1,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $41,383.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,534.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,128 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,057 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Funko by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,797,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,370,000 after acquiring an additional 93,019 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Funko by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Funko in the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Funko in the 1st quarter worth approximately $626,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Funko by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 20,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.28% of the company’s stock.
About Funko
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.
