The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Price Target to $16.90

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.30 to $16.90 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Funko from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Funko from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Funko from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Funko presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.77.

FNKO stock traded up $4.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,019,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,170. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.35. Funko has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $25.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. Funko had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $189.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.52 million. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Funko will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 4,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $89,423.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 1,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $41,383.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,534.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,128 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,057 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Funko by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,797,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,370,000 after acquiring an additional 93,019 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Funko by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Funko in the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Funko in the 1st quarter worth approximately $626,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Funko by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 20,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

