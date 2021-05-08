The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €30.30 Price Target

Posted by on May 8th, 2021 // Comments off

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.30 ($35.65) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BOSS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hugo Boss has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €32.56 ($38.30).

Shares of ETR:BOSS opened at €42.67 ($50.20) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €36.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €29.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.20, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.23. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 52-week high of €39.33 ($46.27).

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.