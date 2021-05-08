The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €30.30 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.30 ($35.65) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BOSS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hugo Boss has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €32.56 ($38.30).

Shares of ETR:BOSS opened at €42.67 ($50.20) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €36.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €29.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.20, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.23. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 52-week high of €39.33 ($46.27).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

