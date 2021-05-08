The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) a €44.00 Price Target

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) received a €44.00 ($51.76) price target from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.60% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €45.64 ($53.69).

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of FRE stock opened at €41.67 ($49.02) on Thursday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a twelve month high of €80.00 ($94.12). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €38.58 and its 200-day moving average price is €37.21.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.