The Carlyle Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 41,992 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,792% compared to the average volume of 1,079 call options.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 140,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $5,149,656.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,959,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,321,250.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 3,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $107,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,137,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,226,363 shares of company stock worth $115,703,069.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,196,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,009 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,784,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,302,000 after purchasing an additional 261,508 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,561,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,108,000 after purchasing an additional 114,862 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 897.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,226,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,805,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

CG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $43.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $44.98 on Friday. The Carlyle Group has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.14 and its 200 day moving average is $33.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.74 and a beta of 1.38.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $612.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.