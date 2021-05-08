The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James Sells 78,947 Shares of Stock

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 78,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $6,974,177.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 921,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,365,822.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $90.04 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.80 and a 1 year high of $90.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.60. The company has a market cap of $61.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 15.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,239,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,732,052,000 after buying an additional 3,142,840 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,017,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,297,331,000 after buying an additional 1,121,123 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,087,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $524,124,000 after buying an additional 38,968 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,520,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,812,000 after buying an additional 82,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,967,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,715,000 after buying an additional 157,941 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on BX shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.83.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.