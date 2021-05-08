The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) will report earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full-year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.39. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 27.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share.

NTB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

NTB stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.14. 83,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,255. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $41.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.46 and its 200-day moving average is $34.05. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is 47.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTB. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,022,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,340,000 after acquiring an additional 290,617 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,692,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,900,000 after purchasing an additional 144,167 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 944,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,416,000 after buying an additional 329,295 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,253,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 451,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,061,000 after buying an additional 73,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

