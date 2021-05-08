The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $25.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Bancorp Bank is a Delaware-chartered, federally insured commercial bank which focuses on service to small and mid-size businesses and their principals in the Philadelphia-Wilmington market area, and on private-label affinity group programs, including merchant card servicing. “

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

The Bancorp stock opened at $24.35 on Wednesday. The Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.29 and a 1 year high of $25.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.03. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The Bancorp had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bancorp will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniela Mielke bought 3,375 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $70,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,179.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Mcentee III sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBBK. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Bancorp by 86.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 31,104 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in The Bancorp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,387,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,533,000 after acquiring an additional 200,033 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in The Bancorp by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in The Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $2,672,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Bancorp by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

