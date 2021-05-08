The AES (NYSE:AES) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

The AES (NYSE:AES) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AES. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The AES from $31.50 to $30.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.88.

Shares of AES stock opened at $25.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.33 and a 200-day moving average of $24.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The AES has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $29.07. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.60, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The AES had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The AES’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The AES will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AES. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The AES by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,721,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,050,949,000 after acquiring an additional 12,701,749 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in The AES during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,850,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The AES by 8,767.4% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,221,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,275 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of The AES by 919.4% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,287,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,618 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The AES in the 4th quarter valued at $17,216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

