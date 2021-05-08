The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Holdings Decreased by Atlantic Trust LLC

Atlantic Trust LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 51.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 85,184 shares during the quarter. The AES accounts for approximately 1.6% of Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings in The AES were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The AES by 65.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The AES during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The AES in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in The AES by 144.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The AES in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get The AES alerts:

AES opened at $25.79 on Friday. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of -49.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.33 and a 200-day moving average of $24.81.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The AES’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The AES from $31.50 to $30.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

The AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES).

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.