Textron (NYSE:TXT) Upgraded at Robert W. Baird

Textron (NYSE:TXT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $72.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $57.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.76% from the stock’s previous close.

TXT has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays upgraded Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

TXT stock opened at $68.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.76. Textron has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $68.18. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.21, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. Textron had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Textron will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $170,775.00. Also, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $689,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Textron by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,811,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $377,511,000 after buying an additional 1,049,146 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Textron by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,555,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $423,689,000 after buying an additional 794,825 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Textron by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,141,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,163,000 after buying an additional 579,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Textron by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,887,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,205,000 after buying an additional 501,537 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

