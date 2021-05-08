Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Raised to $116.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target increased by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $102.00 to $116.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $1,240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.35.

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $104.63 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 134.14, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $41.68 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 2,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $249,500.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,137.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.04, for a total value of $455,972.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,525.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,750 shares of company stock worth $10,827,183 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,359,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $897,920,000 after acquiring an additional 932,718 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 156,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,977,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 7.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,135,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

