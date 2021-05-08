Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.68 EPS

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.77 by $0.68, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 59.78% and a return on equity of 41.56%.

TPL stock traded up $145.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,753.25. The company had a trading volume of 65,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,412. Texas Pacific Land has a one year low of $427.69 and a one year high of $1,753.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.10 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,571.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,002.08.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TPL. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,150.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.