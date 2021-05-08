TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Holdings Lowered by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,805,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,325,348 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in TETRA Technologies were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 501,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 20,740 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 264,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 48,932 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,348,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 88,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 44.22% of the company’s stock.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

NYSE TTI opened at $3.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.70. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $436.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 3.36.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). TETRA Technologies had a negative net margin of 17.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TTI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products, and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI).

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.