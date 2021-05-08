TerraCredit (CREDIT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $425.00

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded down 14.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One TerraCredit coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000327 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraCredit has a market capitalization of $18.28 million and approximately $425.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TerraCredit has traded up 121% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 48.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About TerraCredit

TerraCredit (CRYPTO:CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraCredit is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

TerraCredit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraCredit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraCredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

