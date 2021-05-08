Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Posts Earnings Results

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.36 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

NYSE TDC traded down $7.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.54. The company had a trading volume of 8,497,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,566. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $59.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.13 and its 200 day moving average is $32.15.

In other Teradata news, Director David E. Kepler sold 42,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $2,001,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,768.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel L. Harrington sold 7,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $309,872.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,400,487.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,109 shares of company stock valued at $3,826,542. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TDC shares. JMP Securities upgraded Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teradata presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.27.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

