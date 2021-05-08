Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Tenneco updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NYSE TEN traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,415,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,373. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.28. Tenneco has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $13.12.

In other Tenneco news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $67,599.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 18,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $202,239.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,019,354 shares of company stock worth $139,184,514 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TEN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tenneco in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Tenneco in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenneco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

