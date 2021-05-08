Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.30 Billion

Analysts expect that Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) will report $4.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Tenneco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.14 billion and the highest is $4.48 billion. Tenneco posted sales of $2.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 62.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full-year sales of $17.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.32 billion to $18.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $18.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.69 billion to $19.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tenneco.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Shares of NYSE:TEN traded up $1.46 on Friday, hitting $12.81. 4,411,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,373. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.44. Tenneco has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.68.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 1,999,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total transaction of $24,876,205.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Metcalf bought 17,100 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $200,070.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,019,354 shares of company stock valued at $139,184,514. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Tenneco during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tenneco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Tenneco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tenneco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

