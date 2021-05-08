Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.690-1.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.65 billion-$4.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.69 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.120-5.460 EPS.

THC stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.84. 945,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,749. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -513.38, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $67.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

THC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.50.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 122,090 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $6,754,018.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,691,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,836,392 shares of company stock worth $151,959,533. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

