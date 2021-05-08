Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on THC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.50.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $66.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -514.15, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $67.26.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,691,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 122,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $6,754,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,836,392 shares of company stock worth $151,959,533. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,093,000 after purchasing an additional 945,297 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 0.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 252,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 97.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 26,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $593,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

