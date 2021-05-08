Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on THC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.50.
Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $66.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -514.15, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $67.26.
In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,691,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 122,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $6,754,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,836,392 shares of company stock worth $151,959,533. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,093,000 after purchasing an additional 945,297 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 0.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 252,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 97.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 26,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $593,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
See Also: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.