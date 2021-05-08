TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,710 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,102 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TELUS by 61.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after acquiring an additional 128,989 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 20.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in TELUS by 14.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 327,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,744,000 after buying an additional 41,532 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in TELUS by 15.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,067 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its holdings in TELUS by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 1,610,790 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,283,000 after buying an additional 37,850 shares in the last quarter. 49.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TELUS alerts:

TU has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday, April 1st. CIBC raised TELUS from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on TELUS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $21.66 on Friday. TELUS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $21.85. The firm has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. TELUS had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.