Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 623.45% and a negative return on equity of 123.99%.

Shares of NASDAQ TELL traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.18. 7,911,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,667,608. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.04. The stock has a market cap of $893.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.62. Tellurian has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Get Tellurian alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 2,624,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $6,823,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Diana Derycz Kessler acquired 100,000 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 205,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,643.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,276,344 shares of company stock worth $11,393,157. Insiders own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.63.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.