Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tele2 AB provides telecommunication services to residential and business customers. The Company offers mobile services, fixed broadband and telephony, data network services and content services. It operates primarily in Sweden, the Netherlands, Kazakhstan, Croatia, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Austria, Germany and internationally. Tele2 AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank cut Tele2 AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLTZY opened at $6.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.58. Tele2 AB has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $7.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.53.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $799.80 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tele2 AB will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.6729 per share. This represents a yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Tele2 AB (publ)’s payout ratio is presently 65.00%.

About Tele2 AB (publ)

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, and messaging services, as well as value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

