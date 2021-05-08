Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Sets New 1-Year High at $29.85

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$29.85 and last traded at C$29.74, with a volume of 1088060 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.56.

Several analysts have commented on TECK.B shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. CSFB boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.53 billion and a PE ratio of -66.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$25.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.89.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

