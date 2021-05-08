TeamViewer’s (TMVWY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of TMVWY stock opened at $21.08 on Wednesday. TeamViewer has a 1-year low of $19.60 and a 1-year high of $30.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.61 and a 200 day moving average of $24.65.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer that helps to remotely connect to desktop computers, mobile devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices from anywhere at any time; TeamViewer Tensor, a cloud-based enterprise connectivity platform, which enables large-scale IT management framework deployments; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

