TD Securities Increases Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target to $145.00

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

RGLD has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $138.00) on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Royal Gold from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.78.

Shares of Royal Gold stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,941. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Gold has a 52-week low of $99.32 and a 52-week high of $147.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.75. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Royal Gold had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 7.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.58%.

In other Royal Gold news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $98,271.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,667.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $65,488,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 17,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 147,436 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 639.9% during the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 168,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,958,000 after purchasing an additional 146,021 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,702,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $721,337,000 after purchasing an additional 137,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,230,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,831,000 after purchasing an additional 135,004 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

