TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,729 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of F. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 86,753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.66.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $11.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62. The company has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -295.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

