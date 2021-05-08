TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $82.36 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.61.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

