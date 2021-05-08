TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $87,000 Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JWN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Nordstrom from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Nordstrom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.27.

In other news, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 15,560 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $587,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,500,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,378,812.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Scott A. Meden sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 62,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,822 shares of company stock worth $2,950,307. 5.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of JWN opened at $39.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 2.44. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.69.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

